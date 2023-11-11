The Southern Jaguars should come out on top in their matchup against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern (-7.4) 45.3 Southern 26, Prairie View A&M 19

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 SWAC Predictions

Prairie View A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread last year.

Panthers games went over the point total five out of 11 times last year.

Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Jaguars went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

The Jaguars and their opponents combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern 23 19.3 24.2 19.6 19.3 19.3 Prairie View A&M 19.1 33.8 28.3 23.7 13.4 39.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.