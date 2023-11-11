SWAC foes match up when the Southern Jaguars (5-4) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-5) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ace W. Mumford Stadium.

Southern has struggled offensively, ranking 17th-worst in the FCS (287.2 yards per game) this season. However, the defense ranks second-best in the nation, giving up only 250.2 yards per game. Prairie View A&M is posting 345 total yards per game on offense this season (76th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 400.4 total yards per game (97th-ranked).

Here we will break down the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Key Statistics

Prairie View A&M Southern 345 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 287.2 (108th) 400.4 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 250.2 (4th) 152.9 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.6 (106th) 192.1 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.7 (88th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has racked up 1,674 yards on 55.4% passing while tossing seven touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 93 yards with four scores.

Ahmad Antoine is his team's leading rusher with 83 carries for 408 yards, or 45.3 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Caleb Johnson has piled up 70 carries and totaled 271 yards with one touchdown.

Trejon Spiller has totaled 22 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 376 (41.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 26 times and has five touchdowns.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has 17 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 343 yards (38.1 yards per game) this year.

Shemar Savage's 19 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 328 yards and one touchdown.

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has thrown for 1,520 yards (168.9 ypg) to lead Southern, completing 56.2% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season.

Kendric Rhymes has carried the ball 70 times for a team-high 431 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

Gary Quarles has carried the ball 86 times for 381 yards (42.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Chandler Whitfield's team-high 283 yards as a receiver have come on 16 receptions (out of 12 targets) with three touchdowns.

August Pitre III has grabbed 10 passes while averaging 20.9 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Colbey Washington has a total of 182 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 13 throws.

