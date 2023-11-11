How to Watch the Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
SWAC foes match up when the Southern Jaguars (5-4) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-5) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ace W. Mumford Stadium.
Southern has struggled offensively, ranking 17th-worst in the FCS (287.2 yards per game) this season. However, the defense ranks second-best in the nation, giving up only 250.2 yards per game. Prairie View A&M is posting 345 total yards per game on offense this season (76th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 400.4 total yards per game (97th-ranked).
Here we will break down the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.
Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium
Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Key Statistics
|Prairie View A&M
|Southern
|345 (72nd)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|287.2 (108th)
|400.4 (99th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|250.2 (4th)
|152.9 (58th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|109.6 (106th)
|192.1 (72nd)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|177.7 (88th)
|0 (1st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|1 (36th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|0 (67th)
Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders
- Trazon Connley has racked up 1,674 yards on 55.4% passing while tossing seven touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 93 yards with four scores.
- Ahmad Antoine is his team's leading rusher with 83 carries for 408 yards, or 45.3 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.
- Caleb Johnson has piled up 70 carries and totaled 271 yards with one touchdown.
- Trejon Spiller has totaled 22 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 376 (41.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 26 times and has five touchdowns.
- Brian Jenkins Jr. has 17 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 343 yards (38.1 yards per game) this year.
- Shemar Savage's 19 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 328 yards and one touchdown.
Southern Stats Leaders
- Harold Blood has thrown for 1,520 yards (168.9 ypg) to lead Southern, completing 56.2% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season.
- Kendric Rhymes has carried the ball 70 times for a team-high 431 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.
- Gary Quarles has carried the ball 86 times for 381 yards (42.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Chandler Whitfield's team-high 283 yards as a receiver have come on 16 receptions (out of 12 targets) with three touchdowns.
- August Pitre III has grabbed 10 passes while averaging 20.9 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.
- Colbey Washington has a total of 182 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 13 throws.
