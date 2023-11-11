Saturday's game between the Sam Houston Bearkats (0-0) and the Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) at Bernard Johnson Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-59 and heavily favors Sam Houston to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Bearkats went 13-18 during the 2022-23 season.

Sam Houston vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Sam Houston vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 70, Houston Christian 59

Other CUSA Predictions

Sam Houston Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bearkats put up 67.9 points per game last season (125th in college basketball) while allowing 68.5 per contest (282nd in college basketball). They had a -21 scoring differential.

In conference action, Sam Houston scored fewer points per contest (56.0) than its overall average (67.9).

The Bearkats scored 71.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 64.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.

In home games, Sam Houston gave up 5.2 fewer points per game (65.1) than away from home (70.3).

