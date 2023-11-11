The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-7) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-8) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium in a CUSA showdown.

Louisiana Tech is compiling 383.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 68th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Bulldogs rank 92nd, giving up 397.3 yards per contest. Sam Houston's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, posting 298.1 total yards per game, which ranks ninth-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 72nd with 378 total yards allowed per contest.

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Key Statistics

Sam Houston Louisiana Tech 298.1 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.3 (45th) 378 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.3 (118th) 83.8 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.6 (89th) 214.3 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.7 (52nd) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (57th) 8 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (118th)

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has thrown for 1,766 yards (196.2 ypg) to lead Sam Houston, completing 63.8% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 160 yards (17.8 ypg) on 67 carries.

John Gentry has carried the ball 87 times for 286 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 26 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Noah Smith's 544 receiving yards (60.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 61 catches on 85 targets with five touchdowns.

Malik Phillips has put together a 389-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 30 passes on 46 targets.

Al'Vonte Woodard's 24 grabs (on 36 targets) have netted him 281 yards (31.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has 1,476 pass yards for Louisiana Tech, completing 67.9% of his passes and tossing nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyre Shelton, has carried the ball 78 times for 504 yards (50.4 per game), scoring five times.

Keith Willis Jr. has racked up 262 yards on 40 attempts, scoring five times.

Smoke Harris' 710 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 80 times and has collected 67 receptions and four touchdowns.

Cyrus Allen has put up a 555-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 34 passes on 60 targets.

Kyle Maxwell's 14 catches are good enough for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

