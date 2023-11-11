The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest against the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Sam Steel score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Steel stats and insights

Steel is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.

Steel has no points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are allowing 43 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

