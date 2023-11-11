In the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 PM, our computer model expects the Longhorns to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

TCU vs. Texas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction TCU (+12.5) Under (55) Texas 32, TCU 21

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 Big 12 Predictions

TCU Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Texas vs. TCU? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 21.7% chance of a victory for the Horned Frogs.

The Horned Frogs have gone 3-5-0 ATS this season.

The Horned Frogs have gone over in three of their eight games with a set total (37.5%).

The average point total for TCU this year is 3.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Texas Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Longhorns' implied win probability is 83.3%.

The Longhorns have four wins in nine games against the spread this year.

In games this season when favored by 12.5 points or more, Texas are 3-3 against the spread.

This year, three of the Longhorns' nine games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 55 points, 0.5 higher than the average total in Texas games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Horned Frogs vs. Longhorns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 34.3 17.6 35.2 14 34.3 18 TCU 29.2 24.3 36.4 20.6 20.3 29

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.