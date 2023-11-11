The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (8-1) face a fellow Big 12 foe when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Texas ranks 33rd in total defense this season (331.6 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th-best in the FBS with 456.8 total yards per game. With 29.2 points per game on offense, TCU ranks 57th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 57th, giving up 24.3 points per game.

TCU vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. Texas Key Statistics

TCU Texas 461.6 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456.8 (23rd) 384.9 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.6 (28th) 165 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.6 (34th) 296.6 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.2 (34th) 15 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (57th) 9 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (31st)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has been a dual threat for TCU this season. He has 1,509 passing yards (167.7 per game) while completing 65.7% of his passes. He's tossed 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 249 yards (27.7 ypg) on 45 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has carried the ball 165 times for 908 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 141 yards.

John Paul Richardson has hauled in 437 receiving yards on 33 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Savion Williams has totaled 310 receiving yards (34.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 25 receptions.

Jaylon Robinson has racked up 264 reciving yards (29.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 1,915 yards (212.8 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 70.9% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jonathon Brooks, has carried the ball 165 times for 1,034 yards (114.9 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught 22 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown.

This season, CJ Baxter has carried the ball 70 times for 330 yards (36.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 49 catches for 620 yards (68.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Adonai Mitchell has caught 37 passes for 576 yards (64 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' 22 receptions are good enough for 378 yards and one touchdown.

