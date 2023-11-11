The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-8) hit the road for a Southland showdown against the SE Louisiana Lions (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX).

Texas A&M-Commerce has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 16th-worst with 16.1 points per contest. The defense ranks 90th in the FCS (30.1 points allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, SE Louisiana is posting 23.3 points per contest (74th-ranked). It ranks 97th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (30.9 points given up per game).

Below in this story, we'll provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Commerce, Texas

Commerce, Texas Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SE Louisiana Key Statistics

Texas A&M-Commerce SE Louisiana 301.7 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398 (35th) 411.9 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.2 (109th) 118.6 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.9 (62nd) 183.1 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.1 (20th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 5 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Josh Magana has 1,149 yards passing for Texas A&M-Commerce, completing 58.6% of his passes and collecting eight touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Reggie Branch, has carried the ball 48 times for 256 yards (28.4 per game), scoring one time.

Ra'veion Hargrove has been handed the ball 49 times this year and racked up 220 yards (24.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Keith Miller III's leads his squad with 268 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 receptions (out of 17 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Micaleous Elder has caught 25 passes for 215 yards (23.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jabari Khepera has racked up 10 receptions for 178 yards, an average of 19.8 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Eli Sawyer leads SE Louisiana with 1,368 yards on 106-of-171 passing with six touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Zachary Clement is his team's leading rusher with 70 carries for 374 yards, or 41.6 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Harlan Dixon has 26 receptions for 320 yards (35.6 per game) so far while also carrying the ball 83 times for 298 yards and two scores.

Darius Lewis' 520 receiving yards (57.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 41 receptions on 44 targets with four touchdowns.

Xavier Hill's 17 receptions (on 18 targets) have netted him 292 yards (32.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

