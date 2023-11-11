When the Texas A&M Aggies play the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7:30 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection system predicts the Aggies will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (43) Texas A&M 34, Mississippi State 17

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 SEC Predictions

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Aggies have a 90.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Aggies' record against the spread is 4-4-1.

Texas A&M is 2-1 ATS when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.

The Aggies have seen five of its nine games go over the point total.

The total for this game is 43, 8.3 points fewer than the average total in Texas A&M games thus far this season.

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 13.8% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have only covered the spread two times in nine opportunities this season.

Four of the Bulldogs' nine games with a set total have hit the over (44.4%).

The average total in Mississippi State games this season is 7.4 more points than the point total of 43 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aggies vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas A&M 32.3 21.6 35.2 13.2 27 35.3 Mississippi State 22.7 25.7 25.7 27.3 16.7 22.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.