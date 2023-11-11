Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Texas A&M Aggies (5-4) will square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5) in SEC action on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kyle Field. The Bulldogs are currently heavy, 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 43 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- City: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Kyle Field
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-18.5)
|43
|-1000
|+625
|FanDuel
|Texas A&M (-19.5)
|43.5
|-1300
|+760
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.
- The Aggies have covered the spread when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites in two of two games this season.
- Mississippi State has a record of just 2-7-0 against the spread this year.
Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
