Oddsmakers heavily favor the Texas A&M Aggies (5-4) when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between SEC rivals at Kyle Field. Texas A&M is favored by 17.5 points. The over/under is 43.

Texas A&M ranks 57th in total offense this year (401.2 yards per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 15th-best in the FBS with 401.2 yards allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Mississippi State is posting 22.7 points per game (100th-ranked). It ranks 68th in the FBS defensively (25.7 points surrendered per game).

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: ESPN2

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas A&M -17.5 -110 -110 43 -110 -110 -1000 +625

Texas A&M Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Aggies rank -64-worst with 362.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 67th by allowing 353 total yards per game over their last three games.

Over the last three contests, the Aggies rank 16th-worst in scoring offense (26 points per game) and 14th-worst in scoring defense (25 points per game allowed).

Despite sporting the 69th-ranked pass offense over the last three games (259 passing yards per game), Texas A&M ranks -7-worst in pass defense over that stretch (221 passing yards surrendered per game).

The Aggies have been a bottom-25 rushing offense over their last three contests, putting up 103.7 rushing yards per game during that stretch (-77-worst). They've been more successful on the other side of the ball, ceding 132 rushing yards per contest (100th-ranked).

The Aggies have not covered the spread and are 1-2 overall over their last three contests.

In its past three games, Texas A&M has hit the over once.

Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M has gone 4-4-1 ATS this season.

The Aggies have covered the spread twice when favored by 17.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

The teams have hit the over in five of Texas A&M's nine games with a set total.

Texas A&M has won five of the six games it was the moneyline favorite this season (83.3%).

Texas A&M has played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The Aggies have a 90.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has thrown for 1,452 yards (161.3 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 62.1% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Le'Veon Moss has 439 rushing yards on 86 carries with four touchdowns.

This season, Amari Daniels has carried the ball 78 times for 425 yards (47.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Ainias Smith's team-high 652 yards as a receiver have come on 39 receptions (out of 60 targets) with one touchdown.

Evan Stewart has caught 37 passes while averaging 56.2 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Jahdae Walker has racked up 18 receptions for 274 yards, an average of 30.4 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Edgerrin Cooper leads the team with 8.5 sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has racked up 15 TFL and 56 tackles.

Josh DeBerry leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 37 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

