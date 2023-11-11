How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Arizona State on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It starts at 3:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Texas Southern vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas Southern Stats Insights
- The Tigers shot at a 42.7% rate from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils averaged.
- Texas Southern put together a 9-10 straight up record in games it shot above 39.9% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 58th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Sun Devils finished 121st.
- The Tigers' 69.2 points per game last year were only 1.2 more points than the 68 the Sun Devils allowed.
- When it scored more than 68 points last season, Texas Southern went 9-9.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Texas Southern averaged 75.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.5.
- At home, the Tigers conceded 70.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.3).
- Beyond the arc, Texas Southern knocked down fewer treys on the road (4.4 per game) than at home (5.1) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (29.1%) than at home (26.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 92-55
|The Pit
|11/11/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.