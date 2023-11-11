Texas Southern vs. Arizona State November 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) meet the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.
Texas Southern vs. Arizona State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Texas Southern Top Players (2022-23)
- John Walker III: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Joirdon Karl Nicholas: 10.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Davon Barnes: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zytarious Mortle: 7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- PJ Henry: 12.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Arizona State Top Players (2022-23)
- Desmond Cambridge: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Warren Washington: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Frankie Collins: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DJ Horne: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devan Cambridge: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Texas Southern vs. Arizona State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Arizona State Rank
|Arizona State AVG
|Texas Southern AVG
|Texas Southern Rank
|189th
|71.1
|Points Scored
|69.2
|241st
|117th
|68
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|235th
|111th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|33.9
|58th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|4.6
|356th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|14
|334th
