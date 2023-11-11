The Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) and the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) play at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The game has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas Southern vs. Arizona State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Last season 13 of Texas Southern's games hit the over.

The Tigers were 10-19-0 against the spread last season.

Arizona State's .438 ATS win percentage (14-18-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Texas Southern's .345 mark (10-19-0 ATS Record).

Texas Southern vs. Arizona State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona State 71.1 140.3 68 139.9 137.8 Texas Southern 69.2 140.3 71.9 139.9 139.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas Southern Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up only 1.2 more points per game last year (69.2) than the Sun Devils allowed their opponents to score (68).

When it scored more than 68 points last season, Texas Southern went 5-10 against the spread and 9-9 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas Southern vs. Arizona State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona State 14-18-0 15-17-0 Texas Southern 10-19-0 13-16-0

Texas Southern vs. Arizona State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona State Texas Southern 10-5 Home Record 7-6 7-6 Away Record 3-13 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 2-9-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.