The Texas State Bobcats (0-1) square off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas State Stats Insights

Last season, the Bobcats had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% lower than the 46.2% of shots the RedHawks' opponents made.

Texas State had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.2% from the field.

The RedHawks ranked 322nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Bobcats finished 283rd.

Last year, the Bobcats scored 66.0 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 74.5 the RedHawks gave up.

When Texas State scored more than 74.5 points last season, it went 3-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Texas State performed better at home last year, putting up 66.1 points per game, compared to 63.9 per game in road games.

The Bobcats allowed 68.2 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 66.6.

Texas State averaged 4.1 treys per game with a 28.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 1.1% points worse than it averaged away from home (4.3, 30.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas State Upcoming Schedule