The Texas State Bobcats (6-3) will face off against a fellow Sun Belt foe, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Bobcats favored to win by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 59 in the contest.

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Conway, South Carolina

Venue: Brooks Stadium

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Texas State (-1.5) 59 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas State (-1.5) 59.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Texas State is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Coastal Carolina has put together a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chanticleers have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.

