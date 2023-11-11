The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) meet the Texas State Bobcats (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Millett Hall. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Game Information

Texas State Top Players (2022-23)

Mason Harrell: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Tyler Morgan: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Nighael Ceaser: 9.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Nate Martin: 8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Drue Drinnon: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Miami (OH) Top Players (2022-23)

Mekhi Lairy: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Anderson Mirambeaux: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Morgan Safford: 15.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ryan Mabrey: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Julian Lewis: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas State Rank Texas State AVG Miami (OH) AVG Miami (OH) Rank 318th 66 Points Scored 73.7 129th 73rd 66.7 Points Allowed 74.5 303rd 283rd 29.9 Rebounds 28.8 322nd 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 359th 4.4 3pt Made 7.8 125th 353rd 9.9 Assists 13.8 117th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 13 291st

