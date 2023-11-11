Texas State vs. Miami (OH) November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) meet the Texas State Bobcats (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Millett Hall. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Favorite: Texas State (-2.5)
- Total: 137.5
- TV: ESPN+
Texas State Top Players (2022-23)
- Mason Harrell: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyler Morgan: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nighael Ceaser: 9.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Nate Martin: 8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Drue Drinnon: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Miami (OH) Top Players (2022-23)
- Mekhi Lairy: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anderson Mirambeaux: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Morgan Safford: 15.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ryan Mabrey: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julian Lewis: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Texas State Rank
|Texas State AVG
|Miami (OH) AVG
|Miami (OH) Rank
|318th
|66
|Points Scored
|73.7
|129th
|73rd
|66.7
|Points Allowed
|74.5
|303rd
|283rd
|29.9
|Rebounds
|28.8
|322nd
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|359th
|4.4
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|353rd
|9.9
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|13
|291st
