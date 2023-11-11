The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) and the Texas State Bobcats (0-1) meet in a matchup with no set line at Millett Hall on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Millett Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bobcats Betting Records & Stats

A total of 17 of Texas State's games last year went over the point total.

The Bobcats had 13 wins in 35 games against the spread last season.

Miami (OH)'s .500 ATS win percentage (13-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Texas State's .419 mark (13-18-0 ATS Record).

Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami (OH) 73.7 139.7 74.5 141.2 149.0 Texas State 66.0 139.7 66.7 141.2 131.6

Additional Texas State Insights & Trends

The Bobcats' 66.0 points per game last year were 8.5 fewer points than the 74.5 the RedHawks gave up.

Texas State went 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scored more than 74.5 points last season.

Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami (OH) 13-13-0 11-15-0 Texas State 13-18-0 17-14-0

Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Miami (OH) Texas State 9-9 Home Record 4-10 3-9 Away Record 7-7 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 1-9-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 78.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.1 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.9 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

