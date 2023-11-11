Our computer model predicts the Texas Longhorns will take down the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Texas vs. TCU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction TCU (+12.5) Under (55) Texas 32, TCU 21

Texas Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Longhorns an 83.3% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Longhorns are 4-5-0 this season.

Texas is 3-3 ATS when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

There have been three Longhorns games (out of nine) that went over the total this season.

The over/under in this game is 55 points, 0.5 higher than the average total in Texas games this season.

TCU Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Horned Frogs have a 21.7% chance to win.

The Horned Frogs have a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Horned Frogs' eight games with a set total, three have hit the over (37.5%).

The average over/under for TCU games this year is 3.3 more points than the point total of 55 in this outing.

Longhorns vs. Horned Frogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 34.3 17.6 35.2 14 34.3 18 TCU 29.2 24.3 36.4 20.6 20.3 29

