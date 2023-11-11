The Kansas Jayhawks should win their game versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, according to our computer model. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas (-3.5) Under (62) Kansas 32, Texas Tech 27

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Kansas vs. Texas Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Red Raiders have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Raiders' ATS record is 3-5-0 this year.

Texas Tech has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 3.5 points or more this season (0-1).

The teams have hit the over in four of the Red Raiders' eight games with a set total.

Texas Tech games this season have averaged a total of 56.6 points, 5.4 less than the point total in this matchup.

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

The Jayhawks have a 64.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Jayhawks have beaten the spread five times in nine games.

Kansas has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

There have been five Jayhawks games (out of nine) that went over the total this season.

The over/under for this game is 62 points, 2.9 more than the average point total for Kansas games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Raiders vs. Jayhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas 34.9 27.3 41.8 24.4 26.3 31 Texas Tech 30.6 25.7 35.2 27 24.8 24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.