The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) host a Big 12 showdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS).

Kansas sports the 79th-ranked defense this season (27.3 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 21st-best with 34.9 points per game. Texas Tech ranks 50th in the FBS with 30.6 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 68th with 25.7 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Key Statistics

Texas Tech Kansas 409.7 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434 (41st) 374.1 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394 (80th) 172.7 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.1 (19th) 237 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.9 (62nd) 16 (107th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (31st) 10 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton has compiled 978 yards (108.7 yards per game) while completing 61.9% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Tahj Brooks has rushed 193 times for 1,037 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Cam'Ron Valdez has totaled 214 yards on 31 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier White has collected 27 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 388 (43.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 40 times and has one touchdown.

Myles Price has caught 38 passes and compiled 381 receiving yards (42.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Jerand Bradley's 31 grabs (on 65 targets) have netted him 332 yards (36.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has 1,418 yards passing for Kansas, completing 60.7% of his passes and recording 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 156 rushing yards (17.3 ypg) on 34 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Devin Neal has racked up 828 yards on 136 carries while finding paydirt nine times as a runner. He's also caught 21 passes for 200 yards (22.2 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has collected 517 yards on 89 carries, scoring eight times.

Lawrence Arnold has hauled in 31 catches for 515 yards (57.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Quentin Skinner has put up a 380-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 30 targets.

Mason Fairchild has been the target of 32 passes and hauled in 21 catches for 317 yards, an average of 35.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

