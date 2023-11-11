Texas Tech vs. Kansas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The spread forecasts a close game, with the Jayhawks favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under is 61.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas vs. Texas Tech matchup.
Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas Tech vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-3.5)
|61.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-3.5)
|60.5
|-178
|+146
Texas Tech vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Red Raiders have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Kansas has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Jayhawks have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
