Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 11, when the Tulane Green Wave and Tulsa Golden Hurricane match up at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Green Wave. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Tulane vs. Tulsa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulane (-23.5) Toss Up (53.5) Tulane 40, Tulsa 14

Week 11 Predictions

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

The Green Wave have a 96.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Green Wave are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

Two Green Wave games (out of eight) have gone over the point total this year.

The average total for Tulane games this season has been 54.7, 1.2 points higher than the total for this game.

Tulsa Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies an 8.3% chance of a victory for the Golden Hurricane.

The Golden Hurricane have a 3-5-1 record against the spread this year.

When they have played as at least 23.5-point underdogs this year, the Golden Hurricane are 1-1 against the spread.

Four of the Golden Hurricane's nine games with a set total have hit the over (44.4%).

Tulsa games this year have averaged an over/under of 55.7 points, 2.2 more than the point total in this matchup.

Green Wave vs. Golden Hurricane 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 28.7 19.3 32.6 22.4 23.8 15.5 Tulsa 22.4 35.6 28.6 34.8 14.8 36.5

