Tyler Seguin will be among those in action Saturday when his Dallas Stars meet the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Looking to wager on Seguin's props versus the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tyler Seguin vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Seguin has averaged 16:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Seguin has a goal in two of 12 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Seguin has recorded a point in a game five times this season out of 12 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Seguin has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 12 games played.

Seguin has an implied probability of 44.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Seguin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 43 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +4.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 12 Games 3 6 Points 3 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

