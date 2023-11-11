Saturday's game at Don Haskins Center has the UTEP Miners (1-0) going head to head against the UMKC Kangaroos (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 11). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-56 win as our model heavily favors UTEP.

The Miners head into this contest following a 75-58 victory over Western New Mexico on Monday.

UTEP vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

UTEP vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 78, UMKC 56

UTEP Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Miners' +140 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game) was a result of putting up 68.3 points per game (117th in college basketball) while giving up 63.9 per contest (171st in college basketball).

UTEP averaged 67.6 points per game last year in conference action, which was 0.7 fewer points per game than its season average (68.3).

In home games, the Miners put up 6.2 more points per game last year (72.4) than they did in away games (66.2).

Defensively UTEP played worse at home last season, giving up 64.6 points per game, compared to 64.3 away from home.

