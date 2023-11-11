UTSA vs. Rice: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (6-3) will face off against the Rice Owls (4-5) in AAC action on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Owls are currently heavy, 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 58.5 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UTSA vs. Rice matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UTSA vs. Rice Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UTSA vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-14.5)
|58.5
|-650
|+450
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-14.5)
|58.5
|-800
|+540
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- North Texas vs SMU
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- Iowa State vs BYU
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
- Minnesota vs Purdue
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- USC vs Oregon
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- Michigan vs Penn State
- Utah vs Washington
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- Texas vs TCU
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- Washington State vs Cal
- Virginia vs Louisville
UTSA vs. Rice Betting Trends
- UTSA has compiled a 3-5-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Roadrunners have been favored by 14.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Rice has compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Owls have won their only game this year when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.
UTSA 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+450
|Bet $100 to win $450
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.