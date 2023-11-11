With the college football season heading into Week 11, the schedule includes three games that feature teams from the NEC. To make sure you catch all of the action, check out the article below for info on how to watch.

NEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Merrimack Warriors 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 NEC Front Row Wagner Seahawks at LIU Post Pioneers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 NEC Front Row Stonehill Skyhawks at Duquesne Dukes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 NEC Front Row

