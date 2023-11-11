NEC Games Today: How to Watch NEC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
With the college football season heading into Week 11, the schedule includes three games that feature teams from the NEC. To make sure you catch all of the action, check out the article below for info on how to watch.
NEC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Merrimack Warriors
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|NEC Front Row
|Wagner Seahawks at LIU Post Pioneers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|NEC Front Row
|Stonehill Skyhawks at Duquesne Dukes
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|NEC Front Row
