With the college football season entering Week 11, the schedule includes four games that feature teams from the Patriot League. To make sure you catch all of the action, review the article below for info on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Patriot League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Holy Cross Crusaders at Army Black Knights 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Fordham Rams at Lafayette Leopards 12:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Georgetown Hoyas at Bucknell Bison 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Colgate Raiders 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!