Week 11 Patriot League Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to see how the three games with Patriot League teams played out in Week 11 of the college football slate?. Read below for the top performers and results from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Holy Cross vs. Army | Lehigh vs. Colgate | Georgetown vs. Bucknell
Week 11 Patriot League Results
Army 17 Holy Cross 14
- Pregame Favorite: Army (-11.5)
- Pregame Total: 56.5
Army Leaders
- Passing: Bryson Daily (4-for-6, 79 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Daily (19 ATT, 83 YDS)
- Receiving: Casey Reynolds (1 TAR, 1 REC, 69 YDS)
Holy Cross Leaders
- Passing: Matthew Sluka (16-for-23, 156 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Sluka (37 ATT, 171 YDS)
- Receiving: Jalen Coker (10 TAR, 7 REC, 54 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Army
|Holy Cross
|269
|Total Yards
|395
|79
|Passing Yards
|156
|190
|Rushing Yards
|239
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Colgate 37 Lehigh 21
Colgate Leaders
- Passing: Jake Stearney (28-for-34, 360 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Chris Gee (8 ATT, 38 YDS)
- Receiving: Treyvhon Saunders (8 TAR, 8 REC, 132 YDS, 1 TD)
Lehigh Leaders
- Passing: Dante Perri (10-for-21, 146 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Luke Yoder (13 ATT, 76 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Connor Kennedy (7 TAR, 7 REC, 126 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Colgate
|Lehigh
|485
|Total Yards
|341
|360
|Passing Yards
|216
|125
|Rushing Yards
|125
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Georgetown 50 Bucknell 47
Georgetown Leaders
- Passing: Tyler Knoop (27-for-38, 361 YDS, 4 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Naieem Kearney (11 ATT, 31 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jimmy Kibble (8 TAR, 8 REC, 179 YDS, 2 TDs)
Bucknell Leaders
- Passing: Ralph Rucker (20-for-41, 296 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Rushawn Baker (17 ATT, 97 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Christian Tait (4 TAR, 4 REC, 85 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Bucknell
|Georgetown
|432
|Total Yards
|422
|296
|Passing Yards
|361
|136
|Rushing Yards
|61
|3
|Turnovers
|2
Next Week's Patriot League Games
Bucknell Bison at Marist Red Foxes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Georgetown Hoyas at Holy Cross Crusaders
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Fitton Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Lafayette Leopards at Lehigh Mountain Hawks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Murray H. Goodman Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Fordham Rams at Colgate Raiders
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
