Week 11 SoCon Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SoCon teams were in action for two games in the Week 11 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
East Tennessee State vs. Western Carolina
Week 11 SoCon Results
Western Carolina 58 East Tennessee State 7
Western Carolina Leaders
- Passing: Cole Gonzales (25-for-38, 363 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Branson Adams (17 ATT, 110 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Censere Lee (7 TAR, 7 REC, 127 YDS, 1 TD)
East Tennessee State Leaders
- Passing: Haynes Eller (3-for-8, 68 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Trey Foster (15 ATT, 58 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Tommy Winton, III (3 TAR, 3 REC, 89 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Western Carolina
|East Tennessee State
|687
|Total Yards
|215
|513
|Passing Yards
|132
|174
|Rushing Yards
|83
|0
|Turnovers
|3
Next Week's SoCon Games
Western Carolina Catamounts at VMI Keydets
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Furman Paladins at Wofford Terriers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Gibbs Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Chattanooga Mocs at No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Favorite: -
Citadel Bulldogs at East Tennessee State Buccaneers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
UT Martin Skyhawks at Samford Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Seibert Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
