The No. 20 Baylor Bears (2-0) play the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears shot 45% from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Runnin' Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

In games Baylor shot better than 41.3% from the field, it went 17-5 overall.

The Runnin' Bulldogs ranked 126th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bears finished 283rd.

Last year, the Bears put up 11.5 more points per game (77) than the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up (65.5).

Baylor had an 18-6 record last season when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Baylor fared better in home games last year, scoring 82.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Bears ceded 66.4 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 75.9.

Baylor averaged 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was one more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged on the road (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Upcoming Schedule