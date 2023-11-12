The Baylor Bears (2-0) battle the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb matchup in this article.

Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline Gardner-Webb Moneyline
BetMGM Baylor (-22.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Baylor (-21.5) 147.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Baylor won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Bears games.
  • Gardner-Webb went 13-15-0 ATS last year.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 28 times last season.

Baylor Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • Sportsbooks rate Baylor considerably higher (21st-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (45th).
  • Baylor's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

