Sunday's game between the Baylor Bears (2-0) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) at Ferrell Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 97-65 and heavily favors Baylor to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 12.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023

5:00 PM ET

Waco, Texas Venue: Ferrell Center

Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 97, Gardner-Webb 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-31.8)

Baylor (-31.8) Computer Predicted Total: 162.0

Baylor Performance Insights

Baylor scored 77.0 points per game and gave up 70.3 last season, making them 55th in college basketball on offense and 184th on defense.

The Bears were 283rd in college basketball in rebounds per game (29.9) and 59th in rebounds conceded (29.1) last year.

Baylor was 95th in college basketball in assists (14.2 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Bears were 18th-best in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (9.5) last season. They were 44th in 3-point percentage at 36.8%.

Defensively, Baylor was 140th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.9 last season. It was 103rd in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.5%.

Baylor attempted 55.1% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 44.9% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 63.3% of Baylor's baskets were 2-pointers, and 36.7% were 3-pointers.

