Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb November 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Baylor Bears (2-0) meet the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Baylor Top Players (2022-23)
- Adam Flagler: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keyonte George: 15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalen Bridges: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK
- LJ Cryer: 15 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Flo Thamba: 5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Gardner-Webb Top Players (2022-23)
- DQ Nicholas: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kareem Reid: 11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Anthony Selden: 11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Caleb Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Julien Soumaoro: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Baylor vs. Gardner-Webb Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Baylor Rank
|Baylor AVG
|Gardner-Webb AVG
|Gardner-Webb Rank
|55th
|77
|Points Scored
|70.7
|198th
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|65.5
|48th
|283rd
|29.9
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|18th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|95th
|14.2
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
