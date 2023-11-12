Brandin Cooks has a decent matchup when his Dallas Cowboys face the New York Giants in Week 10 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Giants have allowed 211.2 passing yards per game, 11th in the league.

Cooks has 165 yards on 17 receptions and two TDs. He has been targeted 29 times, and averages 23.6 yards receiving per contest.

Cooks vs. the Giants

Cooks vs the Giants (since 2021): 2 GP / 29.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 29.5 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

Nine players have grabbed a TD pass against the Giants this year.

New York has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 211.2 passing yards per game yielded by the Giants defense makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Giants have the No. 7 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up nine this season (one per game).

Cowboys Player Previews

Brandin Cooks Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-111)

Cooks Receiving Insights

In 28.6% of his opportunities (twice in seven games), Cooks has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Cooks has received 10.6% of his team's 273 passing attempts this season (29 targets).

He has been targeted 29 times, averaging 5.7 yards per target (115th in NFL).

Cooks has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (11.1% of his team's 18 offensive TDs).

With four red zone targets, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 8.5% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

Cooks' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

