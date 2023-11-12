With the Dallas Cowboys taking on the New York Giants in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Brandin Cooks a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Brandin Cooks score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Cooks' 29 targets have resulted in 17 receptions for 165 yards (23.6 per game) and two scores.

In two of seven games this year, Cooks has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Brandin Cooks Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 2 22 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 2 17 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 27 0 Week 5 @49ers 4 1 7 0 Week 6 @Chargers 4 4 36 1 Week 8 Rams 4 3 49 1 Week 9 @Eagles 2 1 7 0

