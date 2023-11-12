Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), versus the New York Giants. The Giants are ranked 11th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 211.2 per game.

Lamb's 57 receptions (on 72 targets) have netted him a team-best 824 yards (103.0 per game) and three TDs this season.

Lamb vs. the Giants

Lamb vs the Giants (since 2021): 5 GP / 80.8 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 80.8 REC YPG / REC TD New York has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Giants have allowed nine opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The 211.2 passing yards the Giants give up per outing makes them the 11th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

So far this year, the Giants have conceded nine passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks seventh in NFL play.

Cowboys Player Previews

CeeDee Lamb Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 77.5 (-115)

Lamb Receiving Insights

Lamb, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in five of eight games this season.

Lamb has been targeted on 72 of his team's 273 passing attempts this season (26.4% target share).

He has 824 receiving yards on 72 targets to rank seventh in league play with 11.4 yards per target.

In two of eight games this year, Lamb has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

He has 16.7% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With eight red zone targets, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 17.0% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

Lamb's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 TAR / 11 REC / 191 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 TAR / 12 REC / 158 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 7 REC / 117 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

