Dallas (5-3) will face off against their NFC East-rival, the New York Giants (2-7) in a matchup on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Giants will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17.5 point underdogs. The over/under in the contest is set at 38.5 points.

Prior to live betting this week's game that has the Cowboys squaring off against the Giants, see the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Cowboys vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Cowboys have been winning two times, have been losing three times, and have been tied three times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 5.9 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 7.0 points on average in the first quarter.

The Giants have been winning two times, have been behind five times, and have been tied two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Cowboys have won the second quarter in five games this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in three games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 8.1 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 8.3 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Cowboys have won the third quarter in four games this season, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in four games.

Offensively, Dallas is averaging 3.1 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 4.0 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

The Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in two games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.9 points on average in that quarter.

This year, the Giants have won the fourth quarter in three games, lost that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Cowboys vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Cowboys have been leading after the first half in four games, have been losing after the first half in three games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game in 2023.

In 2023, the Giants have been winning after the first half in two games (1-1 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in six games (1-5), and have been tied after the first half in one game (0-1).

2nd Half

In eight games this season, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second half three times, lost four times, and been knotted up one time.

Dallas' offense is averaging 8.9 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 7.9 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games, been outscored in the second half in five games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.