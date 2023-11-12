Entering this week's action, the Dallas Cowboys (5-3) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the New York Giants (2-7) on Sunday, November 12 at AT&T Stadium, with kick-off at 4:25 PM .

In their most recent outing, the Cowboys lost 28-23 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants' last game ended in a 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status KaVontae Turpin WR Shoulder Questionable Markquese Ball S Calf Limited Participation In Practice Tyron Smith OT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Osa Odighizuwa DT Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Tyler Biadasz C Ankle Full Participation In Practice

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Deon Jackson RB Concussion Out Parris Campbell WR Hamstring Questionable Evan Neal OT Ankle Out Mark Glowinski OG Personal Questionable Adoree' Jackson CB Concussion Out Dane Belton S Back Full Participation In Practice Andrew Thomas OT Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Dexter Lawrence DL Rest Full Participation In Practice Azeez Ojulari OLB Ankle Questionable Sean Harlow OL Personal Full Participation In Practice Justin Pugh OL Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jashaun Corbin RB Hamstring Questionable

Cowboys vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: FOX

Cowboys Season Insights

The Cowboys have the 10th-ranked offense this year (346.5 yards per game), and they've been even better on defense, ranking third-best with only 288 yards allowed per game.

The Cowboys rank sixth in scoring defense this season (18.5 points allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on offense, ranking third-best in the NFL with 27.5 points per game.

The Cowboys are averaging 234.9 passing yards per game on offense (12th in the NFL), and they rank sixth on defense with 179.1 passing yards allowed per game.

Dallas is totaling 111.6 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 15th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 15th, surrendering 108.9 rushing yards per game.

With 13 forced turnovers (ninth in NFL) against eight turnovers committed (fifth in NFL), the Cowboys (+5) have the sixth-ranked turnover margin in the NFL.

Cowboys vs. Giants Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-17.5)

Cowboys (-17.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-2500), Giants (+1100)

Cowboys (-2500), Giants (+1100) Total: 39 points

