The Dallas Cowboys (5-3) and the New York Giants (2-7) play on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in a clash of NFC East foes.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Giants

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

Cowboys Insights

The Cowboys rack up 3.4 more points per game (27.5) than the Giants give up (24.1).

The Cowboys collect 346.5 yards per game, just 8.2 more than the 338.3 the Giants give up per contest.

This season, Dallas runs for 15.5 fewer yards per game (111.6) than New York allows per outing (127.1).

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over eight times, while the Giants have forced eight.

Cowboys Home Performance

The Cowboys score 37 points per game at home (9.5 more than their overall average), and give up 11 at home (7.5 less than overall).

At home, the Cowboys accumulate 382 yards per game and concede 249.3. That's more than they gain overall (346.5), but less than they allow (288).

In home games, Dallas racks up 262 passing yards per game and concedes 179.7. That's more than it gains (234.9) and allows (179.1) overall.

The Cowboys' average yards rushing at home (120) is higher than their overall average (111.6). And their average yards allowed at home (69.7) is lower than overall (108.9).

The Cowboys' offensive third-down percentage at home (51.1%) is higher than their overall average (46.9%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (25%) is lower than overall (36.6%).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/16/2023 at Los Angeles W 20-17 ABC/ESPN 10/29/2023 Los Angeles W 43-20 FOX 11/5/2023 at Philadelphia L 28-23 FOX 11/12/2023 New York - FOX 11/19/2023 at Carolina - FOX 11/23/2023 Washington - CBS 11/30/2023 Seattle - Amazon Prime Video

