Dak Prescott has a decent matchup when his Dallas Cowboys meet the New York Giants in Week 10 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Giants have given up 211.2 passing yards per game, 11th in the league.

Prescott has thrown for 2,011 yards (251.4 yards per game) this season while completing 70.2% of his throws for 13 touchdowns and five picks. On the ground, Prescott has also run 29 times for 118 yards and one score, averaging 14.8 yards per game.

Prescott vs. the Giants

Prescott vs the Giants (since 2021): 4 GP / 230.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 230.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD Two opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against New York this year.

Six players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Giants this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against New York in 2023.

The Giants have not given up more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by any opposing quarterbacks this season.

The pass defense of the Giants is giving up 211.2 yards per contest this season, which ranks 11th in the NFL.

The Giants' defense is seventh in the NFL by allowing one passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (nine total passing TDs).

Cowboys Player Previews

Dak Prescott Passing Props vs. the Giants

Passing Yards: 249.5 (-115)

249.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-161)

Prescott Passing Insights

Prescott has gone over his passing yards total six times this season (75.0%).

The Cowboys, who are sixth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.4% of the time while running 45.6%.

With 265 attempts for 2,011 passing yards, Prescott is sixth in league action with 7.6 yards per attempt.

Prescott has thrown for a touchdown in seven of eight games this season, with more than one TD pass three times.

He has scored 14 of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (77.8%).

Prescott has passed 47 times out of his 265 total attempts while in the red zone (45.6% of his team's red zone plays).

Dak Prescott Rushing Props vs the Giants

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-115)

Prescott Rushing Insights

Prescott hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in four of his eight opportunities this season (50.0%).

Prescott has rushed for a touchdown once this season in eight games played.

He has five carries in the red zone (8.9% of his team's 56 red zone rushes).

Prescott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 29-for-44 / 374 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 25-for-31 / 304 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 21-for-30 / 272 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 40 YDS / 1 TD at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 14-for-24 / 153 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 28-for-34 / 261 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

