Matt Duchene and the Dallas Stars will play the Minnesota Wild at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Xcel Energy Center. Looking to bet on Duchene's props? Here is some information to help you.

Matt Duchene vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

Duchene has averaged 15:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

In four of 12 games this year, Duchene has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In seven of 12 games this season, Duchene has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Duchene has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 50% that Duchene hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Duchene has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Duchene Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 55 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 12 Games 3 9 Points 2 4 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

