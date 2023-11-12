Sunday's game features the Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-1) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) clashing at Gallagher-Iba Arena (on November 12) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-62 victory for Oklahoma State.

There is no line set for the game.

Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 68, Sam Houston 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Sam Houston vs. Oklahoma State

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma State (-6.0)

Oklahoma State (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 129.8

Sam Houston Performance Insights

Sam Houston owned a top-25 defense last year, ranking fourth-best in college basketball with 59.3 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranked 162nd with 72.2 points scored per contest.

With 26.6 rebounds allowed per game, the Bearkats were sixth-best in college basketball. They ranked 58th in college basketball by grabbing 33.9 boards per contest.

Sam Houston put up 13.5 assists per game, which ranked them 143rd in the nation.

The Bearkats averaged 12.4 turnovers per game last year (235th-ranked in college basketball), and they forced 15.7 turnovers per contest (14th-best).

The Bearkats ranked 17th-best in the nation with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They ranked 92nd in college basketball by making 8.1 threes per contest.

Sam Houston ranked 240th in the country with 7.7 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 120th with a 33.0% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Sam Houston attempted 36.2 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 62.7% of the shots it took (and 69% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21.5 three-pointers per contest, which were 37.3% of its shots (and 31% of the team's buckets).

