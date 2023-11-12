Spurs vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (5-4) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-6) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Frost Bank Center as just 1.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSUN. The matchup has a point total of 224.5.
Spurs vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-1.5
|224.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played eight games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 224.5 points.
- San Antonio's average game total this season has been 237.9, 13.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- San Antonio has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win two times (25%) in those games.
- This season, San Antonio has won two of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Spurs vs Heat Additional Info
Spurs vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|4
|44.4%
|108.6
|221.6
|110.0
|234.9
|220.9
|Spurs
|8
|88.9%
|113.0
|221.6
|124.9
|234.9
|227.9
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, San Antonio has been better at home (2-2-0) than away (2-3-0).
- The Spurs' 113.0 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 110.0 the Heat give up.
- San Antonio is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when it scores more than 110.0 points.
Spurs vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|4-5
|3-5
|8-1
|Heat
|3-6
|1-4
|3-6
Spurs vs. Heat Point Insights
|Spurs
|Heat
|113.0
|108.6
|16
|26
|3-3
|0-0
|3-3
|0-0
|124.9
|110.0
|29
|9
|0-0
|2-4
|0-0
|4-2
