The Miami Heat (5-4) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they hit the road to play the San Antonio Spurs (3-6) on November 12, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Spurs vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Spurs vs Heat Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).

San Antonio is 2-3 when it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.

The Heat are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 27th.

The Spurs put up only three more points per game (113) than the Heat give up (110).

San Antonio is 3-3 when scoring more than 110 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs are averaging 117.8 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 109.2 points per contest.

In 2023-24, San Antonio is surrendering 122 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 127.2.

When playing at home, the Spurs are sinking 0.5 fewer treys per game (11.5) than in away games (12). They also own a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to away from home (35.9%).

Spurs Injuries