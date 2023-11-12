Player prop bet options for Victor Wembanyama and others are available when the Miami Heat visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSUN

BSSW and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -147)

Sunday's over/under for Wembanyama is 18.5 points, 2.8 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 7.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Wembanyama has connected on one three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Devin Vassell Props

PTS 3PM 17.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: +106)

Devin Vassell's 20.7 points per game average is 3.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

Vassell's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -102)

The 16.5-point prop bet for Keldon Johnson on Sunday is 2.5 higher than his season scoring average (14).

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 5.5.

Johnson has averaged four assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Sunday.

He makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Sunday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.