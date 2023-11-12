The San Antonio Spurs (3-6) and the Miami Heat (5-4) are slated to meet on Sunday at Frost Bank Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Devin Vassell and Tyler Herro are two players to watch.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Heat

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSSUN

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs dropped their most recent game to the Timberwolves, 117-110, on Friday. Victor Wembanyama was their top scorer with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 29 9 4 1 4 3 Devin Vassell 29 3 4 1 0 6 Jeremy Sochan 14 7 5 3 0 1

Spurs vs Heat Additional Info

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama is posting 15.7 points, 1.7 assists and 7.3 boards per contest.

Vassell's numbers on the season are 20.7 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 55% from the field and 31.3% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Keldon Johnson averages 14 points, 6 boards and 4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Zach Collins' numbers for the season are 10.7 points, 5 assists and 5.7 boards per game.

Tre Jones puts up 9 points, 4.3 boards and 6 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

