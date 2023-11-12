You can find player prop bet odds for Mats Zuccarello, Joe Pavelski and others on the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars before their matchup at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center.

Stars vs. Wild Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Stars vs. Wild Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Pavelski's five goals and seven assists in 13 games for Dallas add up to 12 total points on the season.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 6 1 0 1 4 at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Nov. 2 1 2 3 3

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Roope Hintz has racked up 11 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has five goals and six assists.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 5 at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 6 0 0 0 3 at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 0 at Oilers Nov. 2 2 1 3 3

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Jason Robertson has 10 points so far, including three goals and seven assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 6 0 1 1 2 at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Nov. 2 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Zuccarello, who has scored 15 points in 14 games (three goals and 12 assists).

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Nov. 10 0 2 2 6 at Rangers Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Nov. 7 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Nov. 4 1 1 2 4 vs. Devils Nov. 2 0 1 1 1

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Kirill Kaprizov is another of Minnesota's most productive contributors through 14 games, with five goals and nine assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Nov. 10 1 1 2 4 at Rangers Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Nov. 7 1 0 1 4 vs. Rangers Nov. 4 0 1 1 7 vs. Devils Nov. 2 1 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.