Coming off a victory last time out, the Dallas Stars will visit the Minnesota Wild (who lost their previous game) on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX will show this Stars versus Wild matchup.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Stars vs Wild Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 32 total goals (only 2.5 per game), ranking fourth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 39 total goals (three per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Stars have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 13 5 7 12 14 5 48% Roope Hintz 12 5 6 11 4 0 47.2% Jason Robertson 13 3 7 10 10 11 - Wyatt Johnston 13 5 5 10 7 5 46.2% Jamie Benn 13 3 6 9 3 9 56.9%

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have given up 55 total goals this season (3.9 per game), 31st in the NHL.

With 46 goals (3.3 per game), the Wild have the NHL's 13th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Wild have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that time.

Wild Key Players