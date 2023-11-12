Stars vs. Wild: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 12
The Minnesota Wild (5-7-2) have -110 moneyline odds to win when they host an expected tight game against the Dallas Stars (8-3-1), who have -110 moneyline odds. The contest on Sunday starts at 6:00 PM ET from Xcel Energy Center on NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX.
Stars vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Stars vs. Wild Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Wild Moneyline
|Stars Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-110
|-110
|6
|FanDuel
|-110
|-110
|5.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stars vs. Wild Betting Trends
- Dallas has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in five of 12 games this season.
- The Wild have won 60.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (3-2).
- The Stars won the single game they played as an underdog this season.
- Minnesota is 5-4 (victorious in 55.6% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.
- Dallas has played with moneyline odds of -110 or longer in two games this season, and split 1-1.
